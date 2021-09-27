Help provided to small businesses

To the editor:
We receive calls from people interested in obtaining a business loan to start or expand their business. We know and understand that capital is the key to starting or expanding. The big question inquirers have is “where to start?” Searching for a business loan can be time consuming and possibly frustrating. Capital needs can range from purchasing real estate, lines of credit and operating capital. The SBA [U.S. Small Business Administration] has a way to connect directly with lenders through Lender Match.
Lender Match is an online platform designed for users to connect with potential lenders in their communities. A borrower visits the platform and enters their information; it is then forwarded to participating SBA lenders in their area. Interested lenders will respond directly back to the borrower. This match-making tool saves time and provides a streamlined way to access capital.
Even with this useful tool, it is important for borrowers to know and understand what their capital needs are. Make sure you have all the relevant information handy that will need to be entered into the fields. In addition, Lender Match provides a checklist to prepare borrowers before talking to a lender. This checklist includes any collateral, business plan, credit history and financial projections. Keep in mind that not all lenders loan to all projects. Many of them have a preferred portfolio of financing projects. It is a good idea to learn more about this as you journey through the process.
Lender Match is available to all SBA lenders, including Community Development Corporations for the 504 loan program. This further increases the access to capital for all communities. If you are a prospective borrower, try out the tool. It is an effective and efficient way to connect with potential lenders. To get matched, visit www.sba.gov/lendermatch.
MARTIN SHORT
Richmond
The writer is lead economic development specialist and public information officer for the U. S. Small Business Administration’s office in Richmond.