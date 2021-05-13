Henry County budget is short on details

To the editor:
At Henry County Administrator Tim Hall’s encouragement, I took the time to the read the narrative in the Proposed Budget (now approved budget -- adopted by the Board of Supervisors on May 10). While a nicely written, editorial-style writing, it does not measure up to my standard as to what a budget document should be and report to the governing -- decision-making – body, the county Board of Supervisors.
While Mr. Hall might think the concerns and issues that I brought to his attention by my several memos are addressed in the narrative of the budget document, I beg to differ. A lot of items are cited and given "powder-puff"-type comments, but I didn't get the impression that there were any major problems. It is a nicely written narrative but weak as a budget document.
For example, the document mentioned the federal caring dollars but no reporting in terms of a financial document -- giving the amount received -- income and followed item by item with said amount spent on each item -- expenditures, which I would expect a board member to be given.
I asked about the objectives and vision. These are not addressed in the narrative, except to the outcome of the board’s planning meeting. And to cite that the board's goal for the incoming year "is to tell our story" shows no grasp of policy-making or visioning. It is a sad commentary on leadership.
The staff issue is cited, but there is no real plan to address it in a meaningful and purposeful way.
Another question: What talent and skills will the county be losing as a result of staff terminations? How does the county plan to function -- serve the community -- without those skills? What will be the strategy for replacement?
How about diversity? Are the board and county administration satisfied with the poor representation of black and brown staff? Is this issue not on the radar of the powers to be?
I had asked about the impact of reversion on schools and jails, but no real definitive position is detailed.
Lastly, but certainly not the least: Is the County Strategic Vision for itself as a major government and the community? Where ultimately is the county headed and what do we want to be as a community five to 10 years from now? What will be the "drivers" and what are the major "constraints" -- opposing influences? What is the county administration's plan to get us (the community) there?
In short, the narrative, from my perspective, was very weak, beneath the standards for such a major decision as adopting the budget for the county.
Then again, maybe the board -- having so little vision or grasp what being a significant policymaker entails -- couldn't tell one way or the other. This is a clear sign of weak Board leadership.