Henry County budget is short on details

The staff issue is cited, but there is no real plan to address it in a meaningful and purposeful way.

Another question: What talent and skills will the county be losing as a result of staff terminations? How does the county plan to function -- serve the community -- without those skills? What will be the strategy for replacement?

How about diversity? Are the board and county administration satisfied with the poor representation of black and brown staff? Is this issue not on the radar of the powers to be?

I had asked about the impact of reversion on schools and jails, but no real definitive position is detailed.

Lastly, but certainly not the least: Is the County Strategic Vision for itself as a major government and the community? Where ultimately is the county headed and what do we want to be as a community five to 10 years from now? What will be the "drivers" and what are the major "constraints" -- opposing influences? What is the county administration's plan to get us (the community) there?

In short, the narrative, from my perspective, was very weak, beneath the standards for such a major decision as adopting the budget for the county.