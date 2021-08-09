Henry County needs to push ahead on I-73

To the editor:

With the infrastructure bill actually becoming a reality, I believe this may be our best time to push our local and state legislators to do everything in their power to make I-73 come true. I-73 will complete the puzzle to make Martinsville/Henry County a major hub for economic growth!

If elected your supervisor, I will always push for what it takes to create good-paying jobs and keep taxes low. The Martinsville Bulletin reported on March 27, 2018, that my opponent, the current supervisor Joe Bryant, voted against keeping Henry County in the I-73 coalition ("Henry County Supervisors change vote, rejoin I-73 Coalition," March 27, 2018). I am not bashing my opponent, just stating the facts.

How can he work to bring I-73 if he voted not to keep lobbying for it?

ANDREW PALMER

Collinsville

The writer is candidate for supervisor in the Collinsville District.