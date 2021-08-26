Henry County supervisors' hidden reversion vote

To the editor:

The Henry County Board of Supervisors had their regular meetings at 3 p.m. and p.m. on Aug. 24. I was present at both meetings. When the 3 p.m. meeting adjourned, the supervisors went into closed session to discuss several matters. Per the agenda under Section 13A, there was to be a discussion of "Pending Legal Matters pertaining to: (A) Voluntary Settlement Agreement relating to the Martinsville’s Reversion to a Town."

After attending both meetings at 3 and 6, there never was any mention of the closed-door session items (which I didn’t think there would be because they have the right to have a closed-door session). It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that I was informed that after the supervisors came out of the closed-door session and, before the 6 p.m. meeting started, voted on this settlement agreement relating to the reversion.

That really irritates me. Once again you have a body of five individuals on City Council and six individuals on the Board of Supervisors who are still making decisions and doing deals behind our backs and not letting the public know what is going on.