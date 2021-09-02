Here's why marijuana is now legalized

To the editor:
What does legalizing marijuana say to you? If you are a person who has been charged with possession in the past. it means one thing, but if you are not a “criminal” who has smoked marijuana illegally, then it says another. It really should not matter if you have smoked marijuana legally or illegally. The subject should be “what is going on with our legal system”?
One day you are an outlaw, and the next you can “smoke a doobie” in front of your kids! The generation that is coming of age can see us literally make fools of ourselves, dismantling our entire moral and legal landscape. Not to mention the countless felons who have been humiliated for behavior that is now permissible. Talk about “professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:22).
What’s really happening? The Baby Boomers are having a “midlife crisis,” and they are making America into “the '60s” for everyone. We tried to remake America when I was young, but “the man” would not let us. My generation is now “the man,” and we have all the power that was denied us back then. Our parents are gone, and we long since quit worrying about what our kids think or need.
The real question should be what can be done about the current situation? If you're thinking I am going in circles, you are correct. I am following this “merry-go-round,” and I have to keep circling back because there is a solution, but it is behind us. The biggest moment in time is not marijuana becoming legal! Seriously, in 1969 California made “no fault divorce" legal, and in 1973 it became legal to kill our babies. The time to wake up has passed, and we didn’t even feel a thing. We are talking about the wrong law. We need to have moment in time for reflection. We got here by changing laws. How we look at law and order is the real issue.
Law is a sacred word. People who do not respect sacred things have no compelling reason to respect sacred principles! Laws are the result of people with principles. I wonder if anyone even wants to have this discussion, because talking about principles simply leads to making judgments. In case you have not realized it, God died in the 1960s, according Thomas J.J. Altizer, and in 2007 British author Christopher Hitchens affirmed “God is not great.” The New York Times called the book “an impressive and enjoyable attack on everything people hold dear.” We now have permission to take everything sacred apart. Another definition for “sacred” is that which we hold to be dear.
What do you think about legalizing marijuana? A lot of Americans have been too “high” to have noticed!
JOHNNY ROBERTSON
Martinsville