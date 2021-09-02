Here's why marijuana is now legalized

To the editor:

What does legalizing marijuana say to you? If you are a person who has been charged with possession in the past. it means one thing, but if you are not a “criminal” who has smoked marijuana illegally, then it says another. It really should not matter if you have smoked marijuana legally or illegally. The subject should be “what is going on with our legal system”?

One day you are an outlaw, and the next you can “smoke a doobie” in front of your kids! The generation that is coming of age can see us literally make fools of ourselves, dismantling our entire moral and legal landscape. Not to mention the countless felons who have been humiliated for behavior that is now permissible. Talk about “professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:22).

What’s really happening? The Baby Boomers are having a “midlife crisis,” and they are making America into “the '60s” for everyone. We tried to remake America when I was young, but “the man” would not let us. My generation is now “the man,” and we have all the power that was denied us back then. Our parents are gone, and we long since quit worrying about what our kids think or need.