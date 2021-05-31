Hiring problems no excuse for management
I have read with interest the recent articles chronicling the struggles of Martinsville restaurants due to an apparent labor shortage (“Signs of our times,” May 9). I fully understand and sympathize with the owners as they work through these trying times. However, the lack of adequate personnel is no excuse for poor management of the facilities.
This past Saturday my wife and I stopped by one of the Pearson Group’s eateries for lunch. There was only one young lady staffed to seat patrons, take orders, deliver food and bills and buss the tables. This young lady maintained an exceptional attitude while overwhelmed by the load placed on her.
We sat patiently as we understood her situation. And waited and waited. This was acceptable until a party if five came in at least 10 minutes after we had been seated, placed their order, received their food and nearly finished before our meal was served. By the time our food arrived, my appetite was totally gone.
I find no appreciable fault with the waitress as she did the best she could under the circumstances, and this was reflected in the tip added to our bill. If a business cannot be adequately staffed to serve the customers properly, perhaps it should not be open during historically busy times.
JOHN SIMS
Martinsville
Biden’s families’ plan is too expensive
President Biden’s American Families Plan is far and away too massive; too costly. Apart from exacerbating the nation’s already humongous debt, its generous benefits will stall the pace and depth of our economic recovery
Though the president declared that the massive amount of money AFP will cost (money that we don’t have and that will come through inflation-causing money printing) will be paid by rich corporations and people in a matter of years, he failed to account for the new jobs not created, critical research and development not conducted; new equipment not purchased; fresh tax revenue not produced.
These future outcomes will not occur because the federal government will take by taxation the wealth-enabling capital critical to sustaining a diversified vibrant, competitive economy.
It imperiously wants to use this money to pay for the American Families Plan that it deems more important. If our nation were not already deeply in debt and if it were not already facing a labor shortage created in part by generous unemployment benefits, perhaps some of the plan might be justifiable. The odds are that little to none of it will be either successful or pay for itself.
If the ongoing wars on drugs, poverty and terrorism haven’t achieved their goals despite the trillions and trillions spent on them over several generations, then it’s fair to presume the American Families Plan will be but another costly war that goes on and on, achieving nothing except for providing nice sinecures for its government managers, making everything cost more and discouraging the able bodied unemployed to seek work
JAMES ROBERTS
Stanleytown
About PHCC’s coming name change
Southern Virginia Community college should be the new name of what is now Patrick Henry Community College. Let’s see if that woke crowd in Richmond will go for that (“State to PHCC: Find a new name,” May 24).
Got a feeling it’s not diversified enough or inclusive. We should all stand and face northeast and throw up our middle fingers and shout “give me liberty or give me death.”
BEN GRAVELY
Martinsville