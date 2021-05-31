Hiring problems no excuse for management

To the editor:

I have read with interest the recent articles chronicling the struggles of Martinsville restaurants due to an apparent labor shortage (“Signs of our times,” May 9). I fully understand and sympathize with the owners as they work through these trying times. However, the lack of adequate personnel is no excuse for poor management of the facilities.

This past Saturday my wife and I stopped by one of the Pearson Group’s eateries for lunch. There was only one young lady staffed to seat patrons, take orders, deliver food and bills and buss the tables. This young lady maintained an exceptional attitude while overwhelmed by the load placed on her.

We sat patiently as we understood her situation. And waited and waited. This was acceptable until a party if five came in at least 10 minutes after we had been seated, placed their order, received their food and nearly finished before our meal was served. By the time our food arrived, my appetite was totally gone.