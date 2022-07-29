 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopkins: Put solar panels on rooftops

To the editor:

I can understand the council not wanting to see acres of solar panels planted on the former golf course ("City pauses on solar projects," July 28). A better way to employ solar energy in Martinsville might be to install panels on the roofs of schools and other municipal buildings.

You wouldn't be giving up land that otherwise might become a building site or be returned to agriculture. Rooftop panels are neutral where the concern is the natural viewscape. The panels would lower the city's electric bill, something taxpayers are sure to appreciate. And they would help the power companies avoid the need to build new generating stations as population increases.

City-owned solar should be a win all around.

John Hopkins

Floyd

