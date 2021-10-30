Hussey: Phillips is ethical and helpful

To the Editor:

I can’t verify the kind of politician Eric Phillips will be, but I can attest to his character, work ethic, and interpersonal skills. If those qualities carry over into his political life, then Eric will be an excellent Henry County board of supervisors member.

I served as a new member on a finance committee at church, of which Eric was the chair. He always came to the meetings well prepared and it was obvious that he had completed his homework prior to the meeting. He acknowledged each committee member, and he genuinely valued everyone’s opinion. He sought our input and actively listened to what we had to say. When a committee member had a better idea, he would accept that and change accordingly. I personally always felt that Eric represented my opinions and ideas, thus making me feel a regarded part of the decision-making process.

Additionally, to attest to his work ethic and his desire to serve. On multiple occasions I would go by the church and Eric would be there working, doing things that needed to be done. He doesn’t mind taking the initiative and completing the tasks at hand.