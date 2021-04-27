I like to think of police as a friend

To the editor:

When I was a little girl, my Nana taught me that the police were there to protect and keep people safe. When I saw a policeman, I felt safe. I taught my children as I’d been taught, but now it’s hard for parents to convince their children that policemen are their friends. They see people being killed almost every day.

Today, when children see a policeman, they quickly ask, “Is he going to shoot me?” Seeing other children and young people being killed scares them.

Parents try to explain to children that not all policemen are bad. There are some kind and caring policemen who care about people. Policemen do have a dangerous job, but that doesn’t give them the right to abuse their authority. It might help if persistence is used only when absolutely necessary.

It is strange when people talk about wanting things to get better, when some things seem to be moving backwards. There seems to be a lack of consciousness when it comes to certain people. Even a criminal is a human being, but brutality and abuse have been an ongoing occurrence for people of color.