In defense of caregiver Belcher

To the editor:

I last wrote a letter to the editor in praise of an exceptional class of graduating seniors at Bassett High School. This letter is in praise and gratitude for the hard-working caretakers and helpers who provide exceptional service to all of us. I am eternally grateful of those who helped my family in the past and myself currently.

I find it surprising and sad that some are in disbelief that helpers provide services and assistance while “off the clock.” I could list countless examples of help given to myself and others. For example, just this week, a helper offered transportation and other help to an employer who returned from the hospital.

Another helper checked on another patient recently released from re-hab and will go visit in the home. Goodness and kindness have no on/off check.