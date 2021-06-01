In defense of caregiver Belcher

To the editor:
I last wrote a letter to the editor in praise of an exceptional class of graduating seniors at Bassett High School. This letter is in praise and gratitude for the hard-working caretakers and helpers who provide exceptional service to all of us. I am eternally grateful of those who helped my family in the past and myself currently.
I find it surprising and sad that some are in disbelief that helpers provide services and assistance while “off the clock.” I could list countless examples of help given to myself and others. For example, just this week, a helper offered transportation and other help to an employer who returned from the hospital.
Another helper checked on another patient recently released from re-hab and will go visit in the home. Goodness and kindness have no on/off check.
I support and defend another compassionate (without the quotation marks in your headline) caretaker whose name has been much maligned ("The case of the ‘compassionate’ caregiver," May 16). Carol Belcher has been featured in two front page articles while attempted murder, COVID and Middle East stories were placed on back pages. She has often helped me and others while “off the clock.” How could she help Mrs. McClain, who does not like to shop, and be in the grocery store or making other purchases at the same time?