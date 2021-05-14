In defense of Carol Belcher

Let me introduce myself. I am Katherine Hooker Boaz, the only child of Clyde Hooker Jr. My grandfather, Clyde Hooker, and my father ran Hooker Furniture for many years. Our family has lived in Henry/Patrick counties since before 1830. We always felt like we were a part of a community we loved.
My father taught me that we must honor the workers in the factory and in our homes. He loved and appreciated those workers. We always had housekeepers, gardeners and personal care workers in our homes. Most of these helpers lifted us up and made our lives better. If there was a problem, it was addressed and worked out.
Carol Belcher was a personal care worker for my mother starting in April 2019 until mother’s death in January. My mother loved her positive, helpful nature. Carol even called on the weekend to check on mother. Carol and her husband grew a vegetable garden each year and canned the produce. Carol brought these canned vegetables to fix for my mother’s meals. I have never known anyone with such a kind, cheerful, generous nature.
This letter is in response to the article written in the premier spot on the front page of the Bulletin ("Caretaker guilty of identity fraud," May 6). Since the article was seen as very important and informative, I would the Bulletin to do some further investigation. Please list all the goods and services supposedly obtained by Carol Belcher and the total of their value.
Then I would ask, what is the threshold that must be met to have the Commonwealth Attorney try your case and to have the Virginia State Police special agent investigate the case? Mr. [James] McClain did not have to pay for an attorney, but Carol Belcher did.
Carol Belcher was arrested in July 2018. She spent more than 20 days in jail waiting for her bond to be set. The bond was set at $75,000. It has taken until now for the case to come to trial – 14 months of the delay because of COVID-19. She has been on a curfew 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. since July 2018.
She has now been convicted of seven misdemeanors and one felony – totaling around $4,000. Her recommended sentencing is 14.5 years. Does the sentencing recommendation fit the crime?
Let’s see what the expenses are to the taxpayer:
- Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester’s hours attributed to this case since July 2018.
- Commonwealth Attorney’s staff time attributed to this case since July 2018.
- Virginia State Police Special Agent Susan Armstrong’s hours attributed to this case.
- Judge David Williams’ hours attributed to this case.
- Henry County Court - 3 days in the courtroom.
- Jurors – paid 12 to 14 jurors for 3 days.
- Jail – Carol Belcher spent more than 20 days in jail.
So let me try to understand what was going on in this trial. James McClain thought Carol Belcher may have stolen/defrauded his mother for up to $4,000 plus.
He admitted Carol took good care of his mother. Is he grateful for the loving care given to his aging mother? If not grateful for the care given his mother, then what? What is the point of this court case?
It seems vindictive and petty. Does this hardworking woman get stepped on by a man who will not have any repercussions since he works at and his family is a part owner of the gas company?
The writer is a former resident of Martinsville who lives now in Montvale.