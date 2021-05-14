In defense of Carol Belcher

Let me introduce myself. I am Katherine Hooker Boaz, the only child of Clyde Hooker Jr. My grandfather, Clyde Hooker, and my father ran Hooker Furniture for many years. Our family has lived in Henry/Patrick counties since before 1830. We always felt like we were a part of a community we loved.

My father taught me that we must honor the workers in the factory and in our homes. He loved and appreciated those workers. We always had housekeepers, gardeners and personal care workers in our homes. Most of these helpers lifted us up and made our lives better. If there was a problem, it was addressed and worked out.

Carol Belcher was a personal care worker for my mother starting in April 2019 until mother’s death in January. My mother loved her positive, helpful nature. Carol even called on the weekend to check on mother. Carol and her husband grew a vegetable garden each year and canned the produce. Carol brought these canned vegetables to fix for my mother’s meals. I have never known anyone with such a kind, cheerful, generous nature.