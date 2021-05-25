In defense of James McClain in the Belcher case

To the editor:

I am writing this in response to all of the opinions surrounding the trial of Eva Carol Belcher ("The case of the ‘compassionate’ caregiver," May 16 and various letters). Although James McClain does not need defending, because he did not commit a crime, I will still speak on his behalf.

I worked for Mr. and Mrs. McClain for 10 years. James was always taught to be a hard worker and to be honest. That is what he is. I had a personal experience with Carol Belcher a few years back, and at least one of the people defending her knew about it but chose to ignore it.

No, Mr. McClain did not have to pay a lawyer because he did not commit a crime. Yes, he works for his family business, but he has worked hard to get to where he is. It’s pretty sad when you will defend the criminal and judge an innocent man for protecting his mother.

LINDA DEMARCEY

Martinsville