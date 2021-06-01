In support of Herring to be re-elected

To the editor:

As a former assistant attorney general, I pay close attention to the individual who runs one of the largest law firms in the state, the office of Virginia’s attorney general. So, I’ve been following Mark Herring for more than eight years, from his legal briefs to his management of the office to his national leadership.

Based on my observations, I couldn’t agree more with what one newspaper recently wrote about Mark Herring:

“No Attorney General [Mark Herring] in recent memory has made such a positive difference in the lives of ordinary people.”

Mark was raised by a single Mom, worked construction to pay for college, was elected by his community to serve in the General Assembly and, as AG, has become a nationally recognized advocate and attorney for issues that affect us every day. As a result, Mark has been endorsed by every single Attorney General in the nation who is a member of his party.

Mark has fought to keep electric bills down for all of us. He’s stood up for clean water, environmental justice, civil rights and human rights, created a civil rights division and tasked attorneys with aiding the prosecution of individuals who abuse animals.