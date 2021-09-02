Is the virus simply covering up bad stuff?

To the editor:

I’m writing concerning the recent surge in the coronavirus. I don’t understand why the CDC and the geniuses behind the vaccine lifted the ban so quickly. It’s as if they had it all planned.

I don’t believe much of anything that comes out of either side of their mouths. One day it’s one way; next day it’s another way. They are blaming the nonvaccinated people for the surge, but I don’t believe that, because, if that’s the case, what about all immigrants piling into this country? Have they all been vaccinated? And do they wear masks and social distance?

No, I don’t think so. But they don’t ever mention this do they? And paying people to get the vaccine? What’s up with that? They don’t know enough about it to suit my fancy. Why they don’t even know what causes the common cold or a cure for that either, the last I heard.

Well I think when Obama and Biden and the rest of the incompetents finish bringing this country completely down, the virus will no longer be. They have to keep the focus on the virus to cover up for the rest.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham