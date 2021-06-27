Is there any justice for women?

As I read the various articles regarding violence against women in our area and the state, I am taken aback by the shocking lack of justice rendered to these victims.
The latest of these abominations is the 7-year sentence passed on to the killer of Amber Ives, a sentence that will probably only be 3- or 4-year term. The Commonwealth's Attorney is justifiably angered by the restrictions that allowed this "divorce by gun" to take place. I read all of Bill Wyatt's article ("The case that bedevils the prosecutor," June 20) detailing the legal circumstances that led to this sentence. Legalese often gets in the way of justice in these troubling times.
Even so I question why a case could not have been made that, once David Ives had control of the gun, the situation could not have had a better outcome. He apparently had the opportunity to diffuse the argument but elected to point the gun at his wife and fire. Please do not insult me and all right-minded people with the "heat of passion" defense. This man had previously shown a penchant for violence including the use of a firearm.
Women have been and continue to be abused by their spouses or partners with little if any successful legal recourse. All too often the perpetrators are permitted to continue their despicable behaviors. Which brings me to my next rant.
A Virginia Tech football player has admitted to the beating death of a man who "tricked" him into believing it was a woman with whom he was seeking a sexual encounter, actually for the second time. I can't wait to read the defense for this killing. But my outrage is the "suspension" of this individual from the football team, not outright dismissal and expulsion from the school. I read of the same suspension of another Hokie player for his abuse of his girlfriend. This begs the question: Who are these people being recruited by coach Fuentes and his staff?
As a relatively new resident of Martinsville (October 2020), I have followed the excellent reporting of Bill Wyatt and Holly Kozelsky with great interest and appreciation as they keep us abreast of the news of Martinsville, Henry County and Virginia. We are truly blessed to have them in our midst.
JOHN SIMS
Martinsville