Is there any justice for women?

As I read the various articles regarding violence against women in our area and the state, I am taken aback by the shocking lack of justice rendered to these victims.

The latest of these abominations is the 7-year sentence passed on to the killer of Amber Ives, a sentence that will probably only be 3- or 4-year term. The Commonwealth's Attorney is justifiably angered by the restrictions that allowed this "divorce by gun" to take place. I read all of Bill Wyatt's article ("The case that bedevils the prosecutor," June 20) detailing the legal circumstances that led to this sentence. Legalese often gets in the way of justice in these troubling times.

Even so I question why a case could not have been made that, once David Ives had control of the gun, the situation could not have had a better outcome. He apparently had the opportunity to diffuse the argument but elected to point the gun at his wife and fire. Please do not insult me and all right-minded people with the "heat of passion" defense. This man had previously shown a penchant for violence including the use of a firearm.