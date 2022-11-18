 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamison: NCI series was important investigative journalism

To the editor:

Kudos on your recent 3-part series on NCI [Nov. 13-15]. I am delighted that it was published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch to bring it to a wider audience.

This is a master course in deep investigative journalism. And a powerful reminder of the vital role local that local newspapers play as the watchdogs of government.

The malfeasance and questionable ethics at NCI are matters of vital interest to all citizens. Without investigations like this, the accountability of public servants, spending from the public purse and charged to deliver results, will be dangerously diminished.

Well-done to the reporters. And well-done to your editors and publisher in providing this public service.

Russ Jamison

Richmond

