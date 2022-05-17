Jessee: Anti-abortionists are anti-women

It seems that antiabortionists think women are idiots who don’t know when they have the mental, physical, or economic ability to care for their children and therefore must be told by the government. Most women choose to have their children, and they love and cherish them. So why throughout history have there been women who make the agonizing decision to abort? Let there be no doubt, it is an agonizing, difficult decision. Prior to Roe v. Wade, there were women so desperate that they would risk death by an illegal abortion performed by someone no better than a butcher.

Perhaps her husband beats her and her other children. Maybe she can barely afford to feed and clothe the children she already has and those children will suffer because of an additional child. She is diagnosed with cancer and without treatment that may kill or maim the fetus, she will die. She has learned the fetus has fatal defects and she will go through the misery of carrying the fetus to term just so it can die in her arms at birth. She is a 12-year-old girl who has been raped repeatedly by her father. She is addicted to drugs and knows the child will be born with abnormalities that will sentence it to life in an institution. She doesn’t have the health to carry or care for a child but her husband refuses to wear a condom and demands sex. The list goes on and on.

In a country founded on the principal of individual rights, it seems odd that there is a group pressing the government to take control of the most intimate and personal aspect of women’s lives. It begs the question, do antiabortionists hate women? Is torturing women their desire?

I suggest antiabortionists’ efforts could be better spent in reducing abortions while being kinder to women, babies, and children. They could advocate for universal health care so all pregnant women could receive prenatal care and their babies and children would receive the health care they need. They could advocate for universal Pre-K and affordable child care. By providing support, these measures would encourage women to have their babies. Antiabortionists could advocate for easily available and free birth control. It has been shown worldwide that when women can control the timing and the number of children they have, they can raise entire communities up out of poverty. It is better for women, better for their children, better for their families and better for their communities. It seems disingenuous to say you are concerned about human life and yet not support initiatives that support human life.

The writer lives in Martinsville. "My Word" is a forum for Martinsville Bulletin readers.

