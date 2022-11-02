Johnson: Oil production continues under Biden

To the editor:
Has the Biden Administration shut down oil production? Absolutely note, according to Jesse Prentice-Dunn of the non-profit Center for Western Priorities. The oil industry push to throw even more public lands open to drilling is pure hypocrisy. During 2021, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved nearly 4,000 drilling permits - a rate higher than the first two years of the Trump administration. The oil and gas industry holds leases to more than 25 million acres of publicly owned minerals with more than 9,173 acres, but unused, and could be put to use today. The BLM has approved 97% of all drilling permits processed during 2020-21 at more than $10,000 each to be used within 2 years. The oil industry is not speculating. They believe their is oil and gas in their leases. Why aren't oil companies drilling? Now that oil prices have risen, investors are looking to see profits returned to stockholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks, rather than invested in more production.
The U.S. has been the world's biggest producer of oil and gas since 2018, according to Robinson Meyer of the Atlantic magazine, bu the U.S. does not consider fossil-fuel production to be a question of national security like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Our oil industry has no way to spin up new oil production in a short time. Our energy independence is only on paper, since the export ban was lifted in 2015. American consumers have won no benefits from this independence. Market dynamics and not overzealous regulations have imprisoned the industry.
Biden sold off barrels twice from the SPR, but that only provides short-term relive from higher prices. One way to stabilize prices is by pledging to buy oil at or above a consistent price for the next few years to increase the SRP.
Gary Johnson
Ridgeway