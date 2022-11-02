Johnson: Oil production continues under Biden

Has the Biden Administration shut down oil production? Absolutely note, according to Jesse Prentice-Dunn of the non-profit Center for Western Priorities. The oil industry push to throw even more public lands open to drilling is pure hypocrisy. During 2021, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved nearly 4,000 drilling permits - a rate higher than the first two years of the Trump administration. The oil and gas industry holds leases to more than 25 million acres of publicly owned minerals with more than 9,173 acres, but unused, and could be put to use today. The BLM has approved 97% of all drilling permits processed during 2020-21 at more than $10,000 each to be used within 2 years. The oil industry is not speculating. They believe their is oil and gas in their leases. Why aren't oil companies drilling? Now that oil prices have risen, investors are looking to see profits returned to stockholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks, rather than invested in more production.