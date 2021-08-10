Kids in masks is not desirable but better than alternatives

Thank you, Martinsville Bulletin and Holly Kozelsky, for the article ("Masks on for HCPS classes," Aug. 6) and interview of school personnel and a parent focusing on the steps being taken to keep children safe as they return to classrooms in Henry County this fall.
The article provided balanced and necessary coverage of a challenge facing communities around the country where children in grades Pre-K-12th will be, for the most part, entering classrooms in-person on the first day of school while a deadly virus that respects no ideology, no religious denomination, no age or socio-economic group and no physical boundaries still spreads, sickening, hospitalizing, and killing its victims.
As I read this article, I was most struck by the comments of a parent of a returning high school student who expressed frustration that the Henry County district’s decision to require mask-wearing by students, teacher and staff was allegedly announced after the deadline for signing up for virtual learning had passed.
She indicated that her choice for her son would have been virtual learning if she had known of the masking decision in advance. As a grandparent and former teacher, I share her frustration at the prospect that many children must once again mask-up to attend classes in-person this year.
I want my grandchildren, both of high school age and enrolled in another school district with a masking requirement, to engage with their teachers, friends and fellow classmates unencumbered by masks that can muffle sounds, cover up facial expressions so critical to social interaction and even contribute to breathing problems, skin irritations and sweating.
In short, I want my grandchildren to experience high school in a pre-pandemic world. Yet, I also recognize that this year, like last year, there is a deadly virus out there that continues to threaten all our children, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
I also know that children, like my teenage grandchildren, live communal lives from birth, surrounded by adults who love and care for them. This communal life only intensifies in the teenage years, when friends become a source of support sometimes even stronger than that provided by parents and grandparents.
For social beings, masking, as a strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19, has proven to be successful when practiced consistently and community-wide.
In our society, schooling itself is primarily a communal experience embraced by many parents and educators alike and no doubt eagerly anticipated by children of all ages who have spent months in virtual learning experiences isolated from their friends and their teachers.
The price for participation in the school experience for now and in many districts will be masking. The task ahead for parents is to hold districts accountable both for monitoring changes in the spread of the virus and altering masking requirements accordingly.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.