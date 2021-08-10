Kids in masks is not desirable but better than alternatives

I want my grandchildren, both of high school age and enrolled in another school district with a masking requirement, to engage with their teachers, friends and fellow classmates unencumbered by masks that can muffle sounds, cover up facial expressions so critical to social interaction and even contribute to breathing problems, skin irritations and sweating.

In short, I want my grandchildren to experience high school in a pre-pandemic world. Yet, I also recognize that this year, like last year, there is a deadly virus out there that continues to threaten all our children, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

I also know that children, like my teenage grandchildren, live communal lives from birth, surrounded by adults who love and care for them. This communal life only intensifies in the teenage years, when friends become a source of support sometimes even stronger than that provided by parents and grandparents.

For social beings, masking, as a strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19, has proven to be successful when practiced consistently and community-wide.

In our society, schooling itself is primarily a communal experience embraced by many parents and educators alike and no doubt eagerly anticipated by children of all ages who have spent months in virtual learning experiences isolated from their friends and their teachers.

The price for participation in the school experience for now and in many districts will be masking. The task ahead for parents is to hold districts accountable both for monitoring changes in the spread of the virus and altering masking requirements accordingly.

The writer lives in Ridgeway.