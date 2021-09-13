Kids need to be pushed to get education

To the editor:

Parents, I’ve been talking about it for years most. Some of these coaches don’t care about your kids. They just want to win the games. It is so much politics in sports now it kinda makes you sick. But if you get an education it’s almost a win win situation.

My grandson Dryus Hairston played well as quarterback at Magna Vista and believe me he went through some obstacles.

At times he’d fall short on his grades because he was more focused on football. My daughter and I stressed we’re not going to have a dumb football player. He even played with injuries and didn’t tell us until after the fact.

Guess what he got into college without football. He said to me, "PaPa I’m going to sit out a year get my grades where they need to be."

He wants to be a contractor, buy old houses and repair them either for sell or rent. When kids have dreams and goals, you have to motivate and support

I have two grandsons who play football at Laurel Park. Everybody was so amazed to see the Scott brothers play parks and recreation football. I couldn’t wait to see them get back together at middle school and high school level.