To the editor:
They almost got me!
Be wary of calls from your bank. Tell them that you will call the bank back. I was smart enough to do that at another time, but this time I fell for it. The caller said that they had detected possible fraudulent activity in my bank account. When I said I had not made a $500 purchase from Norton, he said he would refer me to the Norton fraudulent office. I thought I could trust a company that the bank worked with. It turned out that the call was not from my bank. The whole thing was a scam.
I finally got suspicious after following their instructions for a while and then hung up on the caller. The next day the bank confirmed that my bank was not the one who called. They said I needed to move my money to a new checking account and have my computer “cleaned”. I have done that, so hopefully I will not have any more problems.
People are also reading…
Don’t let them get you!
Virginia King
Martinsville