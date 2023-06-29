Be wary of calls from your bank. Tell them that you will call the bank back. I was smart enough to do that at another time, but this time I fell for it. The caller said that they had detected possible fraudulent activity in my bank account. When I said I had not made a $500 purchase from Norton, he said he would refer me to the Norton fraudulent office. I thought I could trust a company that the bank worked with. It turned out that the call was not from my bank. The whole thing was a scam.