Thank you to everyone who came to the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an addition to the MHC Heritage Center & Museum. Thank you, also to the media who covered it. I would like to clarify a couple of things that were in the Martinsville Bulletin. The new building will be approximately in the footprint of the old annex that was built in the 1930s and torn down in the 1960s. This is to meet the requirements of the Virginia Department of Historical Resources. Another building that housed the jail was torn down when the “new” jail was built on King’s Mountain Road. The old jail was behind the courthouse on the west side.