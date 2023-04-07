To the editor:
Thank you to everyone who came to the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an addition to the MHC Heritage Center & Museum. Thank you, also to the media who covered it. I would like to clarify a couple of things that were in the Martinsville Bulletin. The new building will be approximately in the footprint of the old annex that was built in the 1930s and torn down in the 1960s. This is to meet the requirements of the Virginia Department of Historical Resources. Another building that housed the jail was torn down when the “new” jail was built on King’s Mountain Road. The old jail was behind the courthouse on the west side.
For over 15 years Merv (Dr. Mervyn King) was the only anesthesiologist in town, which required him to be on call all of the time. Since he had to stay close by, he took advantage of the “pickers” who found antiques and collectibles all over the country and brought them to him to sell or trade. People who have seen his collections in our home have commented that they should be put in a museum so more people can enjoy them. We are excited to be able to build a permanent home for his collections as well as meet various needs of the Historical Society.
Virginia King
Martinsville