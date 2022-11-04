King: Support those who support UP

To the editor:

Do we want Martinsville to have the proud and helpful designation of being a Virginia Main Street community? The Main Street organization grew out of the National Trust for Historic Preservation organization. Its program is a preservation-based economic and community development program. It is run by the Virginia DHCD (Department of Housing and Community Development). Uptown is the living room of our community. By being a Main Street community, we would have expert consultants to help us with appearance, occupancy and marketing. They offer grants to help make our dreams come true. It attracts visitors and homeowners who know that being a Main Street community means that we are saving and preserving our historic buildings and making best use of them. And that we want our uptown to be the best that it can be.

The only way that we can be a Main Street community is to have a separate organization with its own board and staff. We used to be a Main Street town when we had MURA, Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association. We lost that designation when it was absorbed by the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber continues to help uptown with training, grants, the farmers market and festivals, but it cannot take advantage of the expertise, funding and prestige that the Main Street organization offers.

I want to be sure that our city residents realize that if they vote for city council members who are not supportive of the Uptown Partnership organization, we will miss our opportunity to be a Main Street community. I am pleased that The Harvest Foundation, who is very cautious with their funds, has offered their support to the organization that will work toward us becoming a Main Street community. They are asking the city to partner with them to fully fund the hiring of staff needed to make our uptown a special place.

Virginia King

Martinsville