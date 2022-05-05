Kinkema: Appreciate teachers

To the editor:

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. We should certainly appreciate teachers all the time, but it's nice to take one week to express our gratitude for all they do.

Teachers have a special place in my heart as my mother was an incredible second-grade teacher for over 30 years, and my wife is an incredible teacher now. It takes a very special calling to be a teacher; you must be selfless, loving, compassionate and sometimes downright brave to work with kids and teens. A teacher’s work does not stop at the ring of the bell; in fact, it has only begun. After the school day there are parents to respond to, lesson plans to be created, test scores to be entered, and a host of other details before the next school day begins.

As an adult if we think of three people who have influenced us and mentored us growing up, there will undoubtedly be at least one teacher among the three. A good teacher can change the trajectory of a child’s life, give them hope and inspire them for years to come. I have the utmost respect for all those that get up every morning and go teach. Thank you for what you do and for your dedication. Never doubt the impact you are making on those you teach.

Brad Kinkema

Henry County

