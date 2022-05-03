Lamm: Houses merit saving

To the editor,

How I saved a small piece of Southside Martinsville: My journey began when I purchased a condemned house in the Southside with the hope of fixing it up for my daughter.

When I first looked at the house it was rough, but I have some experience with homes that are in need of repairs. It was dirty -- gross, actually.

It was dark and dingy with most windows broken and boarded up. The walls had been covered in paneling which was really dated. There was also apparently fire damage in the kitchen that burned through the back wall. At first glance it mostly seemed cosmetic and I thought it wouldn't take much to make it a home once again.

When I purchased the home it was a one-bedroom at only 625 square feet, which would have suited my daughter fine. Once I got into the house started to tear it back to the bones I discovered a lot more damage from the fire than what my initial assessment was upon looking at the house. The home's wiring was dated and most was pulled through the kitchen and burned to a crisp.

I set out to rewire the home and once the power was on I moved on to plumbing. It seemed to be one issue after another. I realized nothing in this home had seen updates or improvements in decades and the plumbing being old cast iron pipe was rusted, blocked and overall useless.

I was really excited to get the water on so I could move into other areas of the house like framing, windows and more finish work. At this point my initial plan had to be scrapped because this would be a longer process and cost far more then I originally intended. I was in it now so just kept working.

I turned the large living room into two small bedrooms and the old bedroom into a good-sized living room off the eat-in kitchen. I tore down all that old paneling to find the drywall behind it was in decent shape so after some drywall mud and a lot of sanding they looked clean and smooth and with a fresh coat of paint the house was starting to really turn around.

It took some time, but the home is finished now and I pretty proud of my end result.

I think that there is so much character and charm in the older homes on the Southside of Martinsville. They are small yet cute and worth the effort. There are so many properties in Martinsville that are opportunities. They could brought back saved. They could be homes again, not derelict properties sitting vacant.

The neighbor to the house I purchased is so thankful to see it livable once again. I wish there was a way myself and others like me could partner with the city and get more of these condemned homes back to providing a place to live.

Robert Lamm

Martinsville

