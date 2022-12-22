Lawless: Leave racism out of Christmas lights

To the editor:

In response to Ms. Chishom’s letter concerning Christmas decorations, I would like to say that it is a shame to bring racism into Christmas lights. That is totally ridiculous.

I grew up in a small home with very little money and we used colored lights. But we changed to using all white lights later on—never thinking that white lights meant that we were superior to anyone—it was just a choice that we made.

Maybe instead of focusing on what color lights people use now or used in the past, you should just focus on what the true meaning of this season really is. To me, the white lights look more solemn and represent the bright star that shone down on the stable where our Savior was born over 2000 years ago.

If we all look to Jesus and trust Him as our Savior, all of our lives would be improved and we will have a mansion to live in for all eternity.

Kathy Lawless

Martinsville