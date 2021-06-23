Let's have a new conversation about river safety

Every year, thousands of people safely enjoy our outdoor recreational assets because of the collaborative efforts of the organizations and municipalities in our region. But one tragedy is too many. People and organizations from every corner of the Dan River Basin are reaching out to us and sharing new ideas related to outdoor recreational safety. We want those voices to be heard.

DRBA invites its regional partners to convene for a new conversation about outdoor recreational safety.

“No one knows the rivers and trails in our region better than DRBA,” said Robin Yount, director of the Tourism Development Authority in Rockingham County, N.C. “We have partnered with DRBA on almost all of our projects related to safety and outdoor recreation. The TDA will definitely be joining this conversation and is committed to working with DRBA to improve the outreach, and enhance the message, of outdoor recreational safety.”

All of the municipalities in Rockingham County and the 15 other counties that comprise the Dan River Basin are invited to join in this conversation about enhanced outdoor safety.

In addition, corporations and other organizations who value and are dedicated to outdoor recreation are invited to join the conversation.