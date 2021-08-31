Letter did not include all of the facts

To the editor:

Once again, Andrew Palmer has stated a fact on the Henry County Board of Supervisors' vote on reversion at our Aug. 24 board meeting, but again in his letter ("Henry County supervisors' hidden reversion, vote," Aug. 30) he did not state all the facts.

As always, when we supervisors finish with our 3 p.m. agenda, we enter into closed session on the fourth floor of the Henry County Administration Building. Anyone can stay and wait for us to come out of closed session on the first floor in the Summerlin Room. No one has to leave. It is often that reporters will stay around to see what comes out of closed session.

Once we return from closed session we certify what we discussed in lawful business matters in closed session. After that we go back into our 3 p.m. session. Note, the closed session is included in our 3 p.m. session.

We did take a vote on our agreement relating to Martinsville's reverting to a town. The vote was 4-2. Debra Buchannan and myself voted against it. This was done while we were still in our 3 p.m. session.