Letter included some untruths
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

Robert Shorter’s letter regarding the TeaOP’s efforts to stop “cheating” ("GOP wants to restrict voters’ cheating," July 7) makes reference to Periello ballots found in the trunk of a car. He cites no source for that claim, and a search of multiple search engines found no accounts of such an incident. The TeaOP uses such spurious claims in elections they have lost over the country. In olden times such claims were referred to as lies, but now they are alternative facts. I know that the Bulletin should not challenge subjective assertions, but they do seem to have some obligation to not allow the outright lies to get posted as fact.

BOB WHITE

Santa Fe, N.Mex.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In December 2098 Tom Perriello won the election for the 5th Congressional District after four recounts. There was a question about whether some ballots had been counted twice, but the outcome was the same. There was no mention of ballots in a trunk. 

