LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A company with some problems

To the editor:

Last August we had a bad thunderstorm, and it knocked out my land-line phone. It stayed off for six weeks. I called it in, and I had at least 15 or 20 more people call it in for me.

After that long period of time they finally came out to fix it after my niece called them and told them that I was an elderly widow, lived alone and had just recently had a 7-pound tumor removed and a heart valve put in and that I needed my phone.

In the meantime I bought me one of those Trac phones and minutes. When they finally came out to repair my land line, they told me the outage hadn’t been reported. I said that was a big lie. I had been called in numerous times.

I didn’t pay for the month and half that it was off, but they kept billing me for that month, which was $33 per month, because all I have is just basic service, no long distance, no nothing, just phone hanging on the wall.

But I’ve tried and tried to tell them that I have only missed that one payment. I’ve never been late with a payment or missed any except that one. But they kept billing me for things that I don’t have to the tune of $191.52, which I refuse to pay.