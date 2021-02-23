LETTER TO THE EDITOR: About that $1,400 you want to badly

To the editor:

For all you folks and liberal supporters out there who are really excited about the $1,400 “Dementia Joe” has promised, several things you need to keep in mind.

First look up online what the $1.9 trillion are to be spent on that is not for COVID-19 relief, but that is the good talking point. Much is to go to bail out states like New York and California that are billions in debt be cause of uncontrolled spending. The American people are being fed a steady diet of propaganda about the relief package, and politicians know that we should all be happy with a few dollars in our pockets.

The one thing that I would like readers to think about is what if they gave each citizen $500,000 or even $100,000 to put back into the economy. The jump would be immediate, with a booming economy and spending on items non-stop.

Keep in mind if they did this it would not even dent the $1.9 trillion.

Do politicians want this? Of course not. They are interested in bailing out states and spending money in foreign countries or other stuff to get them re-elected.