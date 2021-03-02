 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Come together' to build animosity
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Come together' to build animosity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I hope all you liberal voters out there are going to enjoy your high gas prices that are continuing to rise almost weekly. Stopping the pipeline was just the beginning for this administration to declare war on fossil fuels.

Most of us on the other side are in agreement that we need to gradually move away from these fuels but not to the extent that gas prices skyrocket. The reason that media outlets are framing the high gas prices of course is the weather, not Joe Biden. Now that liberals have a chokehold on the political arena, we can look forward not to  just rising fuel prices but also gun control, increased government money for abortions, increased taxes, more immigration and much more "political correctness."

Yes, we are all going to get together under Biden and Harris to hold hands and sing "Kumbaya."

All this early talk by the Biden administration about bringing "us " together was all talk, and I think most people with common sense know that. How can we come together when we have one party that is against capital punishment but all in on abortion?

So someone can go out and kill one of our brave police officers and not have the threat of the death penalty. To me that is absolutely ridiculous and shows a lack of common sense.

No, we are not going to come together. All this administration is going to do is build more animosity on our side. Enjoy your high gas prices.

STEVE EANES

Ridgeway

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert