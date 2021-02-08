LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't give up on your dreams

Nigal Davis walks on track team at the University of Virginia. Congratulations, young man! I know that you are so proud of yourself as well as you should be.

I recall when I went to Norfolk State College in the fall of 1976 and went to talk with Coach Reid about joining the track team for the indoor season, and I had never run an indoor track season, coming from Martinsville High School. But he gave me a look, and I was on the team as well as the outdoor team that Charles Price was the coach of (he was the football coach as well). I made it to the Penn Relays as a freshman doing the long and triple jumps.