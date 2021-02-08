 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't give up on your dreams
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't give up on your dreams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Nigal Davis walks on track team at the University of Virginia. Congratulations, young man! I know that you are so proud of yourself as well as you should be.

I recall when I went to Norfolk State College in the fall of 1976 and went to talk with Coach Reid about joining the track team for the indoor season, and I had never run an indoor track season, coming from Martinsville High School. But he gave me a look, and I was on the team as well as the outdoor team that Charles Price was the coach of (he was the football coach as well). I made it to the Penn Relays as a freshman doing the long and triple jumps.

I say this to all, especially young men and women, never give up on your dreams, because they can and do find a way to come true. Nigal Davis, continued good luck, upward and onward.

GARLAND HAIRSTON

Martinsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert