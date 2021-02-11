LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Getting to enjoy a taste of home

To the editor:

A day of life in this pandemic.

I caught a glimpse on a TV report about a businesswoman (Archdale Bakery). Archdale is waaay down Main Street in High Point, N.C.. She said she was from Martinsville. That got my attention, as my husband and I grew up in Martinsville (Class of '51 and '57).

So we decided to don our masks, get out of the house and go find this bakery and meet this lady. What a nice visit we had (6 feet apart).

We shared our story of how we ended up in North Carolina after our nomadic life's journey with the Air Force for 20 years. I told her I had a sister at King's Grant (have not seen her for a year), and she said her mother works at King's Grant.

We indulged in two delicious cinnamon rolls and wished her the very best with her business. It's a small world with some wonderful people in it.

ELAINE MARTIN LEMONS

Colfax, N.C.