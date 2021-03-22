 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Griffith's 'no' votes don't help his district
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Griffith's 'no' votes don't help his district

To the editor:

No one has done more to harm the people of the Ninth Congressional District than Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem).

As of 2017, the Ninth District had the highest poverty rate of any Virginia congressional district, at 18.7%. The Ninth District [which includes some of Martinsville and Henry County and all of Patrick County] is the most Republican district in the state.

Morgan Griffith voted to prevent each of his constituents receiving the $1200 in stimulus money, against the $600 and against the $1400.

He also voted against counties in his district receiving this stimulus money: Washington, $10,422,542; Wise, $7,250,203; Smyth, $5,838,485; Russell, $5,156,191; Lee, $4,542,747; Scott, $4,182,593; Buchanan, $4,073,596; and Dickenson, $2,776,888. Bristol is expected to receive more than $3 million, and the city of Norton is expected to receive around $1 million.

Morgan Griffith thinks you don't need or deserve the stimulus money. He thinks that these counties and cities don't need or deserve the $44 million.

We are in a worldwide pandemic and high unemployment. Child care is a critical issue, government revenue is down while services must continue, and the congressman representing the district with the highest poverty rate in the state voted no to giving us any help.

RONNIE FRAZIER

Abingdon

