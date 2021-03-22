LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Griffith's 'no' votes don't help his district

To the editor:

No one has done more to harm the people of the Ninth Congressional District than Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem).

As of 2017, the Ninth District had the highest poverty rate of any Virginia congressional district, at 18.7%. The Ninth District [which includes some of Martinsville and Henry County and all of Patrick County] is the most Republican district in the state.

Morgan Griffith voted to prevent each of his constituents receiving the $1200 in stimulus money, against the $600 and against the $1400.

He also voted against counties in his district receiving this stimulus money: Washington, $10,422,542; Wise, $7,250,203; Smyth, $5,838,485; Russell, $5,156,191; Lee, $4,542,747; Scott, $4,182,593; Buchanan, $4,073,596; and Dickenson, $2,776,888. Bristol is expected to receive more than $3 million, and the city of Norton is expected to receive around $1 million.

Morgan Griffith thinks you don't need or deserve the stimulus money. He thinks that these counties and cities don't need or deserve the $44 million.