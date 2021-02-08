LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Halting pipeline is a bad idea

To the editor:

So President Joe Biden has shut down the Keystone Pipeline and has other plans to make America oil free by replacing it with renewable energy sources. This move could cost thousands of great-paying jobs as well as set Americans up to pay higher prices for fuel. His justification was to curb fossil-fuel use and spur green energy development.

How many have forgotten the Solyndra fiasco that happened early in the Obama administration? This deal provided about $500 million of taxpayers' dollars to a company that filed bankruptcy in less than two years. There were other battery and alternative-energy companies that received lucrative government grants that went bust after a while.

The closure of the pipeline has already benefitted one of his major donors, Warren Buffet, who will make millions (probably billions) transporting Canadian oil by rail now. This will add to the cost of gasoline to the average consumer as well as increase the amount of pollution in the transport process. We should use our available energy resources to our advantage while the private sector is allowed to come up with new energy innovations without government interference or coercion - and stop wasting tax dollars.

T.W. (FLICK) HALE

Collinsville