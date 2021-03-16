LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Here's a choice to consider

To the editor:

Choice, an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. Choice is an interesting word that is used frequently in modern society, most frequently when speaking of the female body and reproductive issues. I do apologize with using the term "female," I understand that the use of a definitive term like that can make some folks uncomfortable. But if we are talking about reproductive issues, the term female is vitally important, especially when the female has had an interaction with a male that has created the need to make a choice. Choices are good to have.

In my everyday walking around life, I frequently have discussions about a particular kind of choice. Because I am pro-life and actively so, I participate annually in a fundraiser for our local crisis pregnancy center, the Pregnancy Care Center of Martinsville Henry County, called Bikers for Babies MHC (Martinsville Henry County). This year our fundraiser is on Aug. 28.