LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Here's a choice to consider

To the editor:
Choice, an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. Choice is an interesting word that is used frequently in modern society, most frequently when speaking of the female body and reproductive issues. I do apologize with using the term "female," I understand that the use of a definitive term like that can make some folks uncomfortable. But if we are talking about reproductive issues, the term female is vitally important, especially when the female has had an interaction with a male that has created the need to make a choice. Choices are good to have.
In my everyday walking around life, I frequently have discussions about a particular kind of choice. Because I am pro-life and actively so, I participate annually in a fundraiser for our local crisis pregnancy center, the Pregnancy Care Center of Martinsville Henry County, called Bikers for Babies MHC (Martinsville Henry County). This year our fundraiser is on Aug. 28.
When I tell folks about the PCC, I tell them about the help they provide to young women in need. The issue is that when I express that the PCC needs support from folks, I am frequently told, "I'm pro-choice." As if the folks who use that term to describe themselves can't be supportive of a center that is not an abortion provider. Pro-choice folks must have a different set of choices than I.
When I consider the female who has found herself in the situation that a choice is to be made about reproduction, the choices are clear; terminate (abortion) or don't terminate. Now I understand that there are some choices to be made once the "big one" has been made, but first things first.
"Pro-choice" isn't really about choice if the only alternatives are in the method of termination. For there to be a choice when discussing reproductive "rights," wouldn't one of the choices be life? So pro-choice people should be willing to be as dedicated to the "life" side of the decision as they are the termination. Or they don't want there to be a choice at all.
Consider the female who that has made the choice of life and help the PCC. Join us in making sure that there is an alternative for the female in crisis to consider. We can be found on Facebook @BikersforBabiesMHC, or www.mhcbikersforbabies.com. Volunteer, donate. Like and share.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville