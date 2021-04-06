 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How are all these kids getting to border?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How are all these kids getting to border?

To the editor:

It's 1,237 miles by Google Maps' most direct route from La Mesilla, Guatemala, to Laredo, Texas. When the travel method chosen is walking, Google lists the trip as 405 hours. On a pace to walk 12 hours a day, that would take just more than 33 days to reach the border of the United States.

It is my observation from looking at news video of the "migrants" entering our country on the Southern border that most of them are empty-handed. I don't see them carrying anything that would constitute bare necessity. The children that enter appear to be fairly healthy, in fact until they get into President Biden's facilities, they all seem to be in decent shape.

It is curious that these wayward folks are able to make such an arduous trip with little or no obvious support or physical trauma. It just makes you wonder: Who is supporting these thousands of individuals? And why not support the Americans that are struggling to make it during these difficult times? It does make you wonder who is most important to the Biden administration? Americans or everyone else?

PATRICK RUSMISEL

Martinsville

