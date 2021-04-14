LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Infrastructure bill should be about dams, water

To the editor:

Water is of major importance to all living things. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water. Lead contamination of drinking water often results from corrosion of the plumbing materials belonging to water system customers. The EPA established an MCL (maximum contaminant level) for lead.

In many parts of the country, drinking water and sewage systems were built over a century ago and are in desperate need of repair today. In its Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, the American Society of Civil Engineers gives the nation’s dams a "D" grade, and wastewater and drinking water systems a D-, the lowest grades of any infrastructure category.

A country’s rivers can be compared to human veins. Waterways are essential for life, and about two-thirds of people in the U.S. get their drinking water from rivers, according to the nonprofit American Rivers.