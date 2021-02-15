LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's up to us to ensure that U.S. remains a republic

To the editor:
On Jan. 6 thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol of the United States attempting to overturn his election defeat. The rioters had been called to action by the president and urged to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in defense of the already debunked claims of election irregularities.
The rioters interrupted a joint session of Congress and proceeded to roam halls and offices, vandalizing, looting, attacking Capitol police while searching for members of Congress who had gone into hiding in closets and “safe rooms” around the Capitol complex.
After several hours, five people were dead, and dozens injured, including 50 police officers. The long-term health effects of the riots have yet to be determined, because the rioters were unmasked and likely turned an insurgency into a “super-spreader event” during this time of pandemic.
In his second impeachment trial, Tump was given a pass by his Republican supporters, many of whom voted against holding the impeachment trial at all.
Senators Tim Kaine and Doug Collins have explored the use of censure to shame Trump for his instigation efforts. History of the past four years shows that Donald Trump is without a conscience and so would not be deterred or even humbled by the disapproval of the Senate and would likely continue his autocratic approach to leadership if voted into office again.
Trump has already promised to return to public life in some capacity. It is this part of his life that Americans outside the halls of Congress have influence. As voters, we can decide what kind of leadership we want in the White House and also in the Congress in the years to come. Men and women who have tried to overthrow the will of the electorate do not deserve our votes.
To keep a republic vital and in tune with the will of its citizens, the election process , specifically access to voting, counting /recounting and certifying of votes, must be fair and free of partisan influence. At the birth of our nation, Benjamin Franklin wondered aloud if we could keep a republic. We have work to do to ensure that we can.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
The writer is a resident of Ridgeway.