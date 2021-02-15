LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's up to us to ensure that U.S. remains a republic

To the editor:

On Jan. 6 thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol of the United States attempting to overturn his election defeat. The rioters had been called to action by the president and urged to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in defense of the already debunked claims of election irregularities.

The rioters interrupted a joint session of Congress and proceeded to roam halls and offices, vandalizing, looting, attacking Capitol police while searching for members of Congress who had gone into hiding in closets and “safe rooms” around the Capitol complex.

After several hours, five people were dead, and dozens injured, including 50 police officers. The long-term health effects of the riots have yet to be determined, because the rioters were unmasked and likely turned an insurgency into a “super-spreader event” during this time of pandemic.

In his second impeachment trial, Tump was given a pass by his Republican supporters, many of whom voted against holding the impeachment trial at all.