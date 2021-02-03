LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Jan. 6 wasn't treason, sedition

To the editor:

I was sickened by what happened on Capitol Hill. No doubt Jan. 6, 2021, will be a day not likely forgotten. There is never an excuse for mob violence resulting in injury, death or destruction of property, public or otherwise, but let’s be clear. What happened was neither treason nor sedition but the result of anger, frustration and loss of patience over a failed government. Most of that huge crowd of generally law-abiding, hard-working people did not go inside to create havoc, but tragically some did.

We have had phony investigations, phony impeachments resulting in ruined lives and a dysfunctional Congress so blinded by hate and bigotry that failure to govern became inevitable.

Then there is the failure of local and state leadership who imposed indefinite lockdowns, which did nothing to stop COVID-19, but did cause other deaths and destroyed livelihoods. Then there was the breakdown of law and order when A thugs ran amok on city streets while gutless governors and mayors did nothing. Even Joe Biden was lame on that one. To express outrage now is way too little and way too late.