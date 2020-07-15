LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let the preamble shoe us the goal

To the Editor:
“We the people,” three powerful words that begin the preamble to the Constitution. It’s me, it’s you, it is them, and it is us; black, white and every color; male, female, voter and taxpayer; gay, straight, any religion or political persuasion – that is “We the People.”
We delight in being “we.” We also struggle and suffer but trust in the purpose of the preamble. Its purpose is to explain what the Constitution is supposed to do for “We the People.” The Constitution is a manual for how we will do what the preamble intends.
The preamble says we are to form “a more perfect union.” This is a noble goal; to make us more united; the need to “establish justice,” which is an ongoing effort to include equality; to “ensure domestic tranquility” or simply to keep the peace. I think of the phrase “to serve and protect.”
It then says we will “provide for the common defense” and “promote the general welfare.” To me this is protection from an enemy, whether an endemic deadly virus or a physically armed invasion or being hacked in this age of computers. The preamble finally intends to “secure the blessings of liberty to us and our posterity.”
When these elements of the preamble are not being served, there are provisions in the Constitution that allow for change. The Bill of Rights was the first 10 amendments added, followed by other amendments that were made by “We the People.”
It has been “ordained” that there will be domestic tranquility, defense and general welfare and the blessings of liberty.
We are living in a country where there is too much us "us vs. them" and not nearly enough of “We the People.”
It is what the Founders meant when they wrote “in order to form a more perfect union.” Union as in United States and e pluribis unum.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!