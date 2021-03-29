 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's not forget about colon cancer
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's not forget about colon cancer

To the editor:

Not to be forgotten in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, March was National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., colorectal cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer deaths and the third-most-common cancer for men and women combined. The American Cancer Society recommends screening starting at age 45 for people of average risk, down from age 50 in past years.

I was diagnosed in 2007 at age 48, having a family history of cancer. Because it was caught early enough in Stage 1, I am a survivor, even after enduring a few surgeries. Many affected survive from more advanced stages as well.

A lot of people hear stories of the terrible "prep" and are afraid to get screened (a colonoscopy) since the prep may be considered "uncomfortable." However, I can honestly admit that the prep solution has come a long way since then, going from "gagging" to "not so bad," particularly when taken with Gatorade. The colonoscopy procedure itself is painless while given a mild sedative.

For more information, I've been involved with the Colon Cancer Coalition (www.coloncancercoalition.org), which sponsors "Get Your Rear in Gear " events throughout the county, raising money to offset the cost of screening procedures and other expenses for those individuals and families needing assistance.

My advice is for folks to get screened, especially if there is a family history, whether it be via a colonoscopy or at-home test. It can be life-saving.

DOUGLAS GOLDSTEIN

Martinsville

