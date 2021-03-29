LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's not forget about colon cancer

To the editor:

Not to be forgotten in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, March was National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., colorectal cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer deaths and the third-most-common cancer for men and women combined. The American Cancer Society recommends screening starting at age 45 for people of average risk, down from age 50 in past years.

I was diagnosed in 2007 at age 48, having a family history of cancer. Because it was caught early enough in Stage 1, I am a survivor, even after enduring a few surgeries. Many affected survive from more advanced stages as well.

A lot of people hear stories of the terrible "prep" and are afraid to get screened (a colonoscopy) since the prep may be considered "uncomfortable." However, I can honestly admit that the prep solution has come a long way since then, going from "gagging" to "not so bad," particularly when taken with Gatorade. The colonoscopy procedure itself is painless while given a mild sedative.