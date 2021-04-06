LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's stand together against sexual assault

To the editor:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to honor the voices and experiences of victims and survivors. We, here at Southside Survivor Response Center, believe that we are stronger together, and that new partners and community members are needed to expand sexual assault prevention efforts. We can all help the next generation foster attitudes that promote healthy relationships, equality, and respect.

Changing beliefs that contribute to sexual violence starts with believing survivors of sexual violence when they share their stories. You can help by calling out victim-blaming comments or rape jokes if you see them online. Remind those around you that sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. Seemingly small actions like this make a critical Impact.