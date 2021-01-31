LETTER TO THE EDITOR: MCPS' nutrition program is shining

To the editor:

I would like to recognize and celebrate the hard work of the Martinsville City Public Schools nutrition team during the pandemic. They’re unstoppable.

Across our communities, families face unprecedented levels of food insecurity as the coronavirus has led to lost jobs and wages. No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates one in five children in the commonwealth could face hunger this year, up from one in eight before the pandemic.

The school nutrition team at Martinsville City Public Schools is providing students with meals through curbside pick-up and via bus routes across the region. The dedicated staff continually looks for ways to promote their meal program and ensure all learners have opportunities to access meals. No Kid Hungry Virginia recently granted the district $21,000 to support supplies like coolers, utility carts and a refrigerator to support their meal pick-ups.

If you know a nutrition team member in Martinsville, please express your gratitude to them. They deserve all of our thanks for working around the clock to support our community’s children.

SARAH STEELY

Richmond

The writer is employed by the No Kid Stay Hungry program.