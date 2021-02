To the editor:

Dudley Walker will always have a place in my heart.

I worked at Bassett Walker for seven years. It was a blessing at Christmas to get a 7% bonus. It was enough to buy Christmas and pay bills.

Clyde Davis was boss over the sewing room. Clay Frazier was floor lady. One day I sewed three sleeves in one garment.

I went to the office and showed Clyde what I done. He laughed and said, “Don’t let the others see the shirt.” He was a serious man and never smiled.

ROENA HOPKINS

Ridgeway