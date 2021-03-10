LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More about what happens after we die

To the editor:

In his column ("What does happen after we die?", From the Pulpit, March 5) James Pence wrote that "paradise" was used before Christ rose from the grave. I want to give my views on some things.

"It is not expedient for me doubtless to glory. I will come to visions and revelations of the Lord." II Corinthians 12:1. Paul is talking paradise after Christ is gone to the father.

He said the body will rise up and meet the soul in heaven. I Corinthians 15: 42-46 says, "So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption; it is sown in dishonor; it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness; it is raised in power. It is sown a natural body and there is a spiritual body. And so it its written. The first man Adam was made a quickening spirit. How be it that was not first is natural and afterward that which is spiritual."

I Corinthians. 15:49 says, "And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly."

So the body cannot come out of the grave until it is alike.

ELDER DAVID MINTER

Martinsville