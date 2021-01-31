LETTER TO THE EDITOR: My Word indicts protesters too broadly

To the editor:

I am an evangelical Christian. This means that I am a follower/disciple of Jesus Christ and believe that my calling is to be a witness of the gospel of Christ to all I meet. I am also a Conservative politically. I denounce the violence that was displayed at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Violence is not the answer. Jesus is!

The "My Words" piece as penned by Pastors Whitfield and Grammer ("OUR WORDS: Don't use faith against people," Jan. 22) is very broad in its indictment of the events of Jan. 6. There were many thousands of people there to protest peacefully. The majority did not enter the Capitol building and in fact denounce the violence as I do.

I would argue that to paint the entire group of people as all of the same mindset is disingenuous. The attack of the Capitol building was perpetrated by a very small portion of the crowd that was in the city that day.

Pastors Whitfield and Grammer have collectively called everyone at the protest, a white supremacist, "nationalist" "Christians seeking to do them harm." To imply that being in the same crowd as a "Nazi" makes some individual a "Nazi" is like saying that all Black Lives Matter protesters are arsonist and looters.