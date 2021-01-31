LETTER TO THE EDITOR: My Word indicts protestors too broadly

To the editor:
I am an evangelical Christian. This means that I am a follower/disciple of Jesus Christ and believe that my calling is to be a witness of the gospel of Christ to all I meet. I am also a Conservative politically. I denounce the violence that was displayed at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Violence is not the answer. Jesus is!
The "My Words" piece as penned by Pastors Whitfield and Grammer ("OUR WORDS: Don't use faith against people," Jan. 22) is very broad in its indictment of the events of Jan. 6. There were many thousands of people there to protest peacefully. The majority did not enter the Capitol building and in fact denounce the violence as I do.
I would argue that to paint the entire group of people as all of the same mindset is disingenuous. The attack of the Capitol building was perpetrated by a very small portion of the crowd that was in the city that day.
Pastors Whitfield and Grammer have collectively called everyone at the protest, a white supremacist, "nationalist" "Christians seeking to do them harm." To imply that being in the same crowd as a "Nazi" makes some individual a "Nazi" is like saying that all Black Lives Matter protestors are arsonist and looters.
When the BLM protests were in full swing in Washington DC, there were elements that mingled with them who set fires and looted buildings. But if I were to classify BLM protestors as thieves and arsonists, I would be called a racist. Aren't these pastors doing the same thing? Is it not possible to believe in Christ and agree with a political ideal or speak against one?
If your belief in Christ has not altered your thinking about everything, including your political choices, then your belief is incomplete. If a sign says "Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President," it is not an indictment of you individually but is a statement by the sign holder.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote, "The Church must be reminded that it is not the master or servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state," to me says that we must use our faith to guide our political choices. How else can we be the conscience of the state? If you separate the two, your faith from your political views, then you will fall short every time . As a wise man once told me, if what you believe has not changed your life, it doesn't matter what you believe.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville