LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New administration isn't doing any 'uniting'

To the editor:

Some of us have recognized several things about our new president that obviously have limited his ability (maybe dementia?) to always be honest with us the American people. First of all, he has made many promises, like uniting a divided country.

He has put many Americans out of work by stopping the Canadian pipeline, requiring oil to be brought into the country by rail, which helps Warren Buffet, a big Democratic supporter who owns a railroad.

Biden is giving a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million children of undocumented residents born in the U.S., and some feel it is more like 30 million.

The very idea of anyone being invited into our country by our government leadership. In reality this land will not be sovereign with little to no Southern borders. Illegals just send their unaccompanied minors here, thinking they will have to be let in, thanks to our now relaxed immigration laws.

Gas prices are going up higher and higher because of more liberal policies.

Welcome to the new America: higher taxes, gun control and political correctness out of control. Yes this Biden-Harris team is uniting this country .