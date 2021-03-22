 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New administration isn't doing any 'uniting'
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New administration isn't doing any 'uniting'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Some of us have recognized several things about our new president that obviously have limited his ability (maybe dementia?) to always be honest with us the American people. First of all, he has made many promises, like uniting a divided country.

He has put many Americans out of work by stopping the Canadian pipeline, requiring oil to be brought into the country by rail, which helps Warren Buffet, a big Democratic supporter who owns a railroad.

Biden is giving a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million children of undocumented residents born in the U.S., and some feel it is more like 30 million.

The very idea of anyone being invited into our country by our government leadership. In reality this land will not be sovereign with little to no Southern borders. Illegals just send their unaccompanied minors here, thinking they will have to be let in, thanks to our now relaxed immigration laws.

Gas prices are going up higher and higher because of more liberal policies.

Welcome to the new America: higher taxes, gun control  and political correctness out of control. Yes this Biden-Harris team is uniting this country .

STEVE EANES

Ridgeway

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward
Letters

MY WORD: Vaccination volunteers help us move forward

With the opening of the community vaccination center at the Danville Mall, I wanted to publicly acknowledge and recognize what makes our communities unique. Sovah Health has only been one part of our vaccine response team. To name them all would be extensive. Watching the volunteerism of so many in our communities has been heart-warming. Thank you to all!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert